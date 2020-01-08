1 hour ago

Former trainer for accra Hearts of Oak David Duncan has urged fans of the club to be patient as things will change with time.

The Phobians have endured a torrid start to the Ghana Premier League resulting in the sacking of their coach Kim Grant after match day one.

Hearts of Oak have failed to win a single game after two matches resulting in the team languishing in the relegation places but former coach Duncan has called for calm from the supporters as there will be a turn around.

“ The supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak should exercise patience for the club in the on going league. Hearts will surely bounce back with the new signings they’re trying bring on board” Duncan told Accra based Angel Fm.

Hearts of Oak SC will play as host to Ebusua Dwarfs in match day 3 of the Ghana Premier League over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium where they will hope to pick their first points of the season.