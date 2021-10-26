2 hours ago

Fallen Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak will be looking to pick themselves up as they have been handed a second bite of the cherry for continental football in the second tier CAF Confederations Cup.

The phobians will have to defeat another North African side in the shape of Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive Saoura in the play off of the CAF Confederations Cup for a place in the group stage.

Hearts failed to progress into the group stage of the CAF Champions League but have been drawn to play JS Saoura for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghanaian side defeated Guinean side C.I Kamsar in the initial preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League 2-0 in a one legged affair before facing WAC of Morocco who destroyed the Ghana champions 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the Confederations Cup.

JS Soura who started in the Confederations cup have already overcome two hurdles in that competition with their last coming against Mauritanian side ASAC Concorde with 3-2 on aggregate win and will hope to add the Ghanaian side to their scalp.

Hearts won the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup in the 2004/05 season when they defeated fierce rivals Kotoko on penalties but their last appearance was back in 2015 when they got evicted at the same stage by Tunisian giants Esperance.

The first leg will come off in Accra between 26-28th November with the second leg coming up on the 3-5th December at the Stade 20 Août in Bechar.