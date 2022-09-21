17 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will be without Daniel Afriyie- Barnieh on Sunday when they face sworn enemies Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 3 clash.

He has been handed an invitation to the Black Stars for their two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh is currently in France training with his Black Stars teammate as they prepare to face five-time World Champions Brazil on Friday.

The mercurial marksman has been inspirational for the phobians for much of his time at the club and has in recent times tormented Kotoko in this fixture.

For Kotoko, his absence will be good news while Hearts of Oak supporters will be livid that they will be missing such a key player on Sunday.

He was instrumental for the Black Galaxies as they qualified for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria after beating Nigeria.

Afriyie-Barnieh has so far failed to score for Hearts of Oak this campaign in two matches as his side remains winless in the league.

The forward will be looking forward to playing for Ghana in matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.