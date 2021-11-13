16 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak will be missing the services of goalkeeper Richard Attah and left back Raddy Ovouka when they meet Aduana Stars.

The phobians who are searching for their first win of the season will be without goalkeeper Richard Attah and left Raddy Ovouka who are both on national assignment with their various national teams.

Richard Attah is currently with the Black Stars as they prepare for their final World Cup game against South Africa while Ovouka is also with the Congo national team preparing for their final game against Namibia.

Both Hearts and Aduana Stars are still searching for their first win in the 2021/2022 season with mixed results in the opening two matches.

It is likely their places will be taken by goalkeeper Richard Baidoo and left back William Denkyi.

Hearts have started their title defence on a slow note having drawn their first two games against Legin Cities and WAFA while Aduana Stars secured a draw against Karela and lost 3-1 at home to King Faisal.

The match will be played on Sunday 14th November,2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm.