Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC), Mr. Elvis Herman Hesse has disclosed that Hearts of Oak is mobilizing about 20,000 supporters to fill the Accra Sports Stadium when they face off with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday 26 January, 2020 in match day six of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

This will be the first Super clash to be played in the ongoing season.

Both teams recorded wins in their respective matches on match day five as Asante Kotoko defeated Ebusua Dwarfs by 2-0 and Hearts of Oak came from behind to beat Liberty Professionals.

Elvis Herman Hesse in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM disclosed the plans to be put in place by the Supporters group ahead of the game on Sunday.

“We are mobilizing supporters to fill the Accra Sports Stadium. It will be more than what we saw at the Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium on Sunday, he indicated.

“We are talking to our fans in Kumasi and other regions to mobilize fans across the country. Our target is to fill the stadium even before the Kotoko supporters arrive. On Sunday our numbers will be more than 20,000 and we will dominate”, he concluded