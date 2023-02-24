1 hour ago

Three Hearts of Oak players are heading to Major League side FC Cincinnati on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

They are the trio of Enoch Asubonteng, Rashid Okine and Gideon Asante.

Hearts of Oak have a partnership with the American side, German Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim which they term Common Value Club Alliance.

Young winger Enoch Asubonteng joined the rainbow club on a free transfer after departing WAFA while Gideon Asante also joined the club from Tema XI FC before the start of 2022/23 season.

Rashid Okine who very little is known about came to prominence in the absence of first-choice left-back Dennis Korsah when he was with the CHAN team in Algeria.

The youngster shown in that role when he was given the chance in the team and has attracted interest from the American side.

Hearts of Oak have already sent midfielder Salim Adams to the MLS side where he is with their MLS II side.