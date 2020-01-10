58 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League Tv right holders StarTimes will begin their coverage of the Ghana Premier League on match day 3 as they will show live Hearts of Oak's clash with Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Football loving fans can now sit in the comfort of their homes and watch from the screens the Ghana Premier League games.

The Chinese based pay Tv company were on Tuesday awarded the Tv rights for the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup for the next 5 years for a fee of $ 5.25 million.

On match day three nine games at various venues will be played across the various league centres with the matches starting on Saturday.

Acting Communications Director of the FA has confirmed in an interview with Asempa Fm that StarTimes will telecast the Hearts of Oak vs Ebusua Dwrafs game.

"We have 9 matches coming up this weekend, with the first one starting on Saturday…however StarTimes will show live the Hearts of Oak vs Dwarfs game," he said.