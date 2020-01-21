1 hour ago

Heart's of Oak's down turn in fortune under erstwhile coach Kim Grant has now been revealed by the team manager Nii Saban Quaye in an explosive interview.

According to him, Kim Grant was never a believer in the spiritual affairs of the team and banished them from seeing any sorcerers or juju in order to aid the team.

This among other things, Saban Quaye blamed for the team dwindling fortunes under the English trained gaffer Kim Grant.

“His (Kim Grant) background frowns at juju so there were lot of things he stopped us from doing,” Saban Quaye told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

Saban Quaye an avid believer in black magic believed Kim Grant's insistence on the team not doing juju worked against them as he believes you need luck in football while the players the main actors also need protection.

“Luck plays a major role in football so if he (Grant) oppose to ways and means you cant do it.

“I had one on one meetings with him on many occasions but he just didn’t buy into my idea so we couldn’t do anything about it.

“Hearts and Kotoko are big teams so once a player is signed the whole family have the perception that he is wealthy therefore the witches and wizard in his family can work to bring him down so as a manager, you have to protect the players against such things. The players are vulnerable therefore they need protection but I couldn’t bypass Grant because he was my boss,” he revealed.