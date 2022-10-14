9 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak player, Bernard Don Bortey says that his former club can eliminate AS Real Bamako on Sunday if only he is allowed by the management to speak to the players.

Bortey is of the firm conviction that his former side can overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered in Bamako if he is allowed to speak to the players.

The Ghanaian giants were handed a humbling defeat in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup match in Mali.

The phobians will host the Malia team on Sunday in the second leg of the final preliminary round.

David Ocloo's side will require a minimum 4-0 scoreline to advance to the group stage in what will be a daunting task.

"Hearts of Oak will qualify against Bamako if the managers of the club give me the opportunity to speak to the players ahead of the game," Bortey told Asempa FM.

The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.

Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s sole representative in Africa following Asante Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League.