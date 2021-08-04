50 minutes ago

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says that his side will sign former Kotoko and Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom if he impresses the technical team.

The right full back started training with the phobians on Tuesday 15th March,2022 with the view to earning a contract.

The journeyman has been without a club since departing Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi in January 2022.

Inkoom has never hidden his desire to make a quick dash home and play for one of the local teams and was linked with a move to former side Asante Kotoko but the deal fell through.

According to Opare Addo, the former FC Basel defender is undergoing trials at the club and he will only be signed if he convinces the technical team.

“Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of Oak training grounds. He’s training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him.

“Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed,” he said.

He has been capped 44 times by Ghana and was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also the 2010 AFCON in Angola.