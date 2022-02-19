1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Great, Bernard Don Bortey says that the experience of two Hearts of Oak veterans that is Sulley Muntari and Gladson Awako will help them defeat Kotoko on Sunday.

Kotoko will face perennial rivals Hearts of Oak in their outstanding match day 7 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 20th February,2022.

The former Ghana star joined Hearts during the second round transfer window but is yet to taste a win as in his debut Hearts lost 1-0 to Great Olympics before drawing 0-0 against RTU in Tamale.

Sulley Muntari will be hoping his luck changes on Sunday when he faces Asante Kotoko who have taken an unassailable 12 point lead at the summit.

Meanwhile Awako joined Hearts at the beginning of the season and scored on his debut but has since gone off the boil.

“The players should do exactly what the coach wants them to do and I believe with the presence of experienced players like Muntari and Gladson Awako, Hearts is going to win against Kotoko,” the 39-year-old told Bryt FM.

He added: “I will advise Samuel Boadu to remain calm going into this game. I believe him and knows what he can do. I’m saying it on authority, Hearts of Oak will win the game, that’s all.”

Hearts will host Asante Kotoko in an outstanding match day 7 game on Sunday at 3pm local time.