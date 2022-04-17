2 hours ago

Home grounds of Ghana Premier League side Medeama has turned into a stream after heavy downpour in Tarkwa on Saturday.

The Akoon Community Park could have been mistaken for a stream or river as the whole stadium was submerged in rain water.

The rains covered the goalposts, tunnel and almost everything in sight as it appeared like a lake or river.

It caused a Division One League match between Unistar Academy and Asokwa Deportivo to be called off on Saturday.

This weekend Medeama traveled to the El Wak Park where they faced Legon Cities who defeated them 2-1 but will be hoping to play at the same venue next week.

Medeama are fifth on the table, nine points clear off their opponents on 11th position on the league table.

Tarkwa is known for the high volumes of rain every year with several Ghana Premier League matches this season being stopped because of heavy downpour.