3 hours ago

There is heavy military and police presence in Buipe in the Savannah Region following some disturbances in the area.

Some persons besieged the Damongo Police Station and the Palace of Buipewura on Monday to demand the release of eight persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the burning of some houses belonging to Fulanis.

The youth are protesting the enskinment of a Fulani as chief of Mande, a suburb of Buipe.

They argue that the enskinment is at variance with Gonja traditions.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary of Buipewura Jinapor II, Neripewura Abubakari Kitson Panfia, said the palace would work with the police to restore calm.

“The Buipewura listens to his subjects and so for us at Buipe, our palace is safe. As we speak, there are some police and military officers who are here guarding the palace.”

During efforts by the officers to disperse the rampaging youth the police fired warning shots.

One person was shot in the shoulder as a result.

The injured person has been sent to the hospital for treatment.