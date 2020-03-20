45 minutes ago

Hellas Verona has commiserated with their player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu whose sister was callously murdered on Wednesday in Ghana.

Sister of the former Black Stars player Hagar was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday in Berekum by one Kwabena Yeboah who has since absconded.

Police are hot on the heels of the suspected murderer who is believed to be in his 40's and has since the incident vacated the town.

The lower tier Italian side have released a statement commiserating with their player “deepest condolences and most affectionate support for Emmanuel Badu following the death, in tragic circumstances, of his sister Hagar.”

It has been a tough year for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who suffered a life threatening pulmonary embolism and missed a chunk of the season.

The Ghanaian is on loan at Hellas Verona from Udinese and has been restricted to just four substitute appearances.