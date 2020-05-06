2 hours ago

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo to build some synergy between artistes, content creators, and technology.

He believes that such a move will help people in the creative space earn more from their craft.

The award-winning rapper, in an interview on the 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb, pleaded with the president to also emulate some of the initiatives implemented in Kenya.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta recently directed the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage to set aside Ksh.100 million to cushion local artistes from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Okyeame Kwame said building a synergy between technology, content creators, and artistes will put more money in their pockets.

He also asked for an incentive for people in the creative space for the future “since we can’t all come together to perform openly for now”.

“That is a way you get your entertainment and get to support the creatives financially. Artistes can come in and have the Patch Bay Band play for them at a minimum fee,” he said.