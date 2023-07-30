1 hour ago

In a regrettable incident during the Chinese Super League Match Day 19 fixture between Shenzhen FC and Henan Songshan, Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong was subjected to a racist incident that led to his ejection from the game.

Henan FC defender Gu Cao was the offender in this distressing situation.

According to an official statement released by Shenzhen FC, the club condemned the racial slur used by Gu Cao against Acheampong during the match.

The statement revealed that from the second to the 33rd minute and 12th second of the game, Gu Cao directed racially offensive language, including derogatory remarks like "Black man" and "F*cking black man" towards Acheampong.

“From the second to the 33rd minute and 12th second, the Henan team player Cao Gu more than one instance of racially offensive language, including “Black man”, “F*cking black man” and so on,” the club statement from Shenzhen FC said.

It continued, “Facing continuous insults of extremely bad nature, Frank Acheampong lost control of his emotions and hit Gu Cao, and was sent off by the referee with a red card.

“Since then, the coaches and players of the Shenzhen team have stepped forward to the referee, reported the situation and questioned Gu Cao severely, and the game was interrupted for nearly 10 minutes.

“Frank Acheampong, who did not wait for an apology on the spot, found Gu again in the player exit channel after the game. Cao finally “sincerely apologized” to Frank Acheampong, admitting “I must be wrong.”

In response to the continuous and deeply offensive insults, Acheampong lost control of his emotions and reacted by striking Gu Cao, resulting in him being shown a red card and subsequently sent off by the referee.

The incident did not end on the field, as after the game, Acheampong sought out Gu Cao in the player exit channel. It was there that Gu Cao finally offered a sincere apology to Acheampong, admitting that he was in the wrong.

Since the incident, Frank Acheampong has received overwhelming support, and he is determined to put this distressing event behind him and focus on playing for his club.

Racism in football is a concerning issue that needs to be addressed, and incidents like this highlight the importance of promoting diversity, respect, and understanding within the sport.

Both clubs and football authorities should take appropriate action to address and prevent such incidents in the future, ensuring that football remains a sport that embraces inclusivity and mutual respect among players, regardless of their race or nationality.