2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has named ace broadcast journalist Henry Asante Twum as the new director of communications of the Ghana Football Association.

Henry Asante Twum has vast experience and knowledge in the field of communications and journalism and replaces Tamimu Issah who has been acting since the election of Kurt Okraku.

He is presently the head of sports for the EIB Network and worked for several years with the national broadcaster Ghana Television before switching to private practise with EIB.

The broadcaster is currently the director of communications for Dreams Fc and has in the past worked in a similar capacity with lower tier side Tema Youth Fc.

Tammimu Issah who in the past served as the spokesperson of the defunct Premeir League Board (PLB) steps down in his acting role for Henry Asante Twum to assume full duty as the GFA's director of communications.