Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has explained why the association has rescheduled the Super clash game between Hearts and Kotoko.

Accra Hearts of Oak were scheduled to play their arch rivals Asante Kotoko on Match Day 7 of the Premier League on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.

But the Ghana Football Association has rescheduled the Ghana Premier League Match Day 7 fixture between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in an interview with Opemsuo Radio, the GFA spokesperson says that their decision is due to the traveling plans of Hearts of Oak.

“When you qualify for Africa, you need to furnish the Football Association your travel itinerary, and it is based on that, that the GFA or PLB or Competition Management Committee will decide on how to reschedule your match.”

“We don't take decisions in isolation just because we hate team A or B. Whatever decision the Football Association has taken was based on the travel itinerary presented to them.”

This is due to the itinerary of Hearts of Oak in respect of the 2leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie against JS Souara which makes them unable to return in good time to honour the fixture.

The Ghanaian Champions are expected to return home on Friday, December 10, 2021 – making it impossible to play the match on Sunday, December 12.

Accra Hearts of Oak head into the fixture with a 2-0 advantage from the 1st leg and would hope to hang on to qualify for the Group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.