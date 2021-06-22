1 hour ago

Herbert Mensah On Why No One Should Be Confused About Asantehene’s Importance

Businessman and former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive, Herbert Mensah has defended the status of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following questions about his achievements and impact on society by renowned preacher Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International.

Dag Heward-Mills has rendered an unqualified apology to the Asantehene for his comments which he says he made over 20 years ago but have been taken out of context by mischief-seeking persons.

But Herbert Mensah in a video commentary over the incident expressed disappointment with the "man of God" for his comments and condemns those who leaked the recording because, according to him, they meant no good, and said Otumfuo’s place in national development cannot be overemphasized.

Source: peacefmonline.com