1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Mensah, has taken a moment to reflect on the profound impact of the 2001 May 9 disaster, a tragic event that forever altered the trajectory of his life and left an indelible mark on Ghanaian sports history.

The calamity unfolded amidst a fiercely contested match between perennial rivals, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

What began as a heated confrontation escalated into chaos when enraged supporters, incensed by a controversial referee decision, resorted to hurling projectiles onto the pitch.

In response to the escalating turmoil, authorities deployed tear gas, inadvertently exacerbating the situation. As panic swept through the stadium, gates were sealed, unwittingly precipitating a fatal stampede.

Now, 23 years later, Herbert Mensah, a prominent figure in Ghanaian sports, has released a poignant statement commemorating the lives lost and the enduring trauma inflicted by the tragedy.

"Having been there and been involved in all that happened has changed my life, and I believe it has changed the lives of all those who were and have been closely involved," Mensah expressed.

In light of this somber anniversary, Mensah urges stakeholders to prioritize safety measures during matches to prevent a recurrence of such a devastating event in the future.

His reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the need for vigilance and concerted efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of all sports enthusiasts.