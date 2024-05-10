14 minutes ago

On the solemn occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the May 9 disaster, Herbert Mensah, President of the May 9 Foundation, has emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent future tragedies similar to the one that claimed the lives of over 120 football fans.

The catastrophic incident unfolded during a match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium, where escalating unrest among supporters led to a fatal stampede.

In a statement released on the anniversary, Mensah urged collective action to ensure that such incidents never occur again.

"May 9 has become symbolic of so many things," he remarked. "The critical situation is that we should at least set a benchmark for this sort of thing to never happen again."

Acknowledging the ongoing challenges of violence at sporting events, Mensah stressed the importance of concerted efforts to address these issues.

"There are other issues happening in terms of violence at sporting events which must stop. We have not forgotten; we are there to support," he affirmed.

As Ghana reflects on this solemn anniversary, Mensah called upon all stakeholders in Ghana football to remain steadfast in their commitment to combating violence in the sport, advocating for a safer and more secure environment for fans and players alike.