Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, March 8, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 6.9984 and a selling price of 7.0054.

As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9974 and a selling price of 7.0044. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 7.52 and sold at a rate of 7.70.

Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.2477 and a selling price of 9.2576 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 9.3169 and a selling price of 9.3269.

At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 9.65 and sold at a rate of 9.86

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.6370 and a selling price of 7.6440 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 7.7411 and a selling price of 7.7482. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.08 and sold at a rate of 8.25.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4537 and a selling price of 0.4541 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4330 and a selling price of 0.4334.

At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.30 and sold at a rate of 0.46.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 59.2796 and a selling price of 59.4353 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 63.0416 and a selling price of 63.0613.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 10.50 Naira for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of around 1 cedi to 30 Naira.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 96.2887 and a selling price of 96.3835 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 96.4316 and a selling price of 96.5253. At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 10.50 CFA for every 1 cedi and sold at a rate of 12.50 CFA for every 1 cedi.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.

Source: GhanaWeb