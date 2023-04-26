1 hour ago

Actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally landed a show on Onua TV.

The screen goddess will be hosting an evening entertainment program dubbed, 'Onua Showtime'.

The show will be aired two times a week, Fridays and Sundays at 7pm.

The maiden show comes off on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7pm.

McBrown resigned from UTV recently as the host of the station's flagship entertainment program, United Showbiz.

Her exit from the Despite Media Group generated controversies as some of her former colleagues labeled her as ungrateful.

However, speaking on 3FM's Sunrise with Johnnie Hughes, the seasoned actress disclosed that she had no regrets leaving UTV and that her departure had brought her some relief.