Hertha Berlin manager, Michael Preetz has not closed the door on a possible return of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng to the club in the future.

The German born Ghanaians started their playing career in the youth ranks of Hertha Berlin before moving their separate ways for pastures anew.

Before the Kevin Prince Boateng moved to Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster and Jerome also joined Hamburg.

Prince Boateng has now gone on to play for over ten teams since then but in a recent interview declared his desire to return to his old stomping ground.

Manager for Hertha Berlin , Michael Preetz is delighted to hear about the intentions of the former AC Milan player and will not close the door on a possible return.

He told Bild, “It's nice to hear that they have close ties to Berlin and to Hertha BSC. They are Berlin boys, and both have achieved a lot in their careers and seen the world.

“That they're drawn to their home at some point, back to this great city, is totally understandable and makes me very happy. If it comes to it, I'm sure we'll exchange ideas” he said.