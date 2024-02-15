32 minutes ago

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations host, Ivory Coast wanted former coach Herve Renard to take over the reins of the team after their difficult group stage where they were on the brink of elimination and sacked their head coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

However, the former Zambia head coach encountered a significant hurdle in this pursuit, facing a steadfast refusal from the French Football Federation (FFF).

Despite the allure of leading Ivory Coast and the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset, Renard's aspirations hit a roadblock.

Addressing the media during a press conference unveiling the selected players for the Final Four of the Nations League, Renard shed light on his experience and decision-making process.

"I experienced it calmly since I had already been contacted, so we must not reverse the roles. Then, I thought, I know the African continent by heart," he remarked.

Reflecting on his journey, Renard acknowledged the challenges inherent in his career trajectory, emphasizing the need for tolerance and acceptance of differences.

"I experienced an exceptional adventure with this team in 2015, and the challenges are part of my chaotic career, different from that of many others. Sometimes you have to know how to accept differences, be a little more tolerant," he asserted.

Renard clarified his stance, highlighting his commitment to the French women's team as his top priority. While expressing gratitude for the opportunity and discussions with the Ivorian federation, he affirmed his dedication to his current role.

"I don’t think I offended anyone. I asked the president of the Ivorian federation to contact our president. They talked.

My first decision was to absolutely continue with the French women's team, which is my priority. I am entirely with this French women’s team," he concluded.

Renard's remarks provide insight into his decision-making process amid the Ivory Coast coaching speculation, emphasizing professionalism, respect, and dedication to his current role with the French women's team.