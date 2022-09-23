1 hour ago

Salisu Mohammed finally made his long-awaited debut for Ghana after a lot of foot dragging and persuasion from the powers that be.

The results were not pretty viewing but the harm was caused before Salisu was introduced after a lackluster display in the first half where Brazil scored all their goals.

He turned down overtures from Ghana in March 2022 for the World Cup play-off against Nigeria and before that had turned down a call-up from erstwhile coach C.K Akonnor.

But on the evidence of what Salisu displayed in Le Havre against Brazil on Friday night, it was perhaps worth the wait as he was commanding and formed an impenetrable shield in a back three with Alexander Djiku and Amartey.

He came on in the 46th minute for Felix Afena-Gyan and his introduction and that of Inaki Williams turned the game in Ghana's favour.

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.

The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.

Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.

After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.

Inaki Williams had an attempt on goal charged down by Bremer which earned Ghana a corner kick.

Ghana controlled the game for much of the second period and nearly scored as Andre Ayew headed a corner against the post.