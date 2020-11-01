2 hours ago

A Cape Coast High Court has ordered the Ghana Football Association to expel Ghana Premier Leagueside Ebusua Dwarfs from the Ghana Premier League.

The court has also warned the GFA that it will be charged with contempt of court if the GFA fails to oblige with the directive as the club has been liquidated.

In July last year a Court in Cape Coast ruled that the club should be handed over to liquidators to have their assets sold in order to defray their debts.

The Cape Coast High Court has stated in their letter to the Ghana FA that a Registrar of Companies has been appointed to liquidate the Ghana Premier League side to settle the indebtedness.

The football Association has therefore been instructed to kick out the struggling side who are yet to win a game after two games in the Ghana Premier League.

In a letter written to the GFA sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, the liquidators have written to the Ghana FA to expel the Premier League side from the upcoming season or be cited for contempt of Court.

The letter indicated that it has taken notice that Ebusua Dwarfs have been registered as part of the teams to participate in the league and requests to withdraw them from the Premier League on account of the Order of the Court.

Background

Lower tier side Great Liverpool dragged Dwarfs to court over the club’s failure to settle a long-standing debt of onward transfer fee of their former player Patrick Villars to the club.

A ruling was made by the court in Cape Coast to hand over the club to liquidators to sell of its assets to defray the mounting debt.

"Its HEREBY ORDERED that the Registrar General to be appointed as the Official Liquidator to win up the club Company and settle the indebtedness of the Applicant," portion of the ruling read

"It is FURTHER ORDERED that the Official Liquidator lifts the Veil of Incorporation on the Respondent's Company and attach their properties for sale to satisfy debt."

The lower division side transferred the former Ghana international Dwarfs in 1999 but dispute over the transfer with an involvement of a third-party club stalled payment.

Great Liverpool FC coach and owner Philip Vincent Cann dragged Dwarfs to court after they refused to pay him his share of the onward transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The ownership of the player has become a bone of contention for years leading to the decision of the plaintiff to head to court.

Vincent Cann, who owns the economic right of the player, is reported to have been side-stepped in the business transaction.

