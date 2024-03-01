2 hours ago

An Accra High Court has issued a stern warning to the state, urging them to produce witnesses to testify against former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, or face the possibility of having the case dismissed.

Despite naming five witnesses, including investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the state has failed to present any of them in court, even after filing witness statements.

Anas' legal team has indicated that he may testify on behalf of the late Ahmed Suale, the principal witness, under the condition of an in-camera or in-chambers proceeding.

However, the Supreme Court has previously ruled that Anas must testify without his mask, and the High Court has ordered him to reveal his face to the accused before testifying.

The case has encountered numerous delays, starting with the discharge of the accused persons by the first judge, Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame, due to the prosecution's failure to file a witness statement.

Subsequently, the case was reassigned to Justice Elfreda A. Dankyi's court for hearing.

Despite the Republic filing its first witness statements two years ago, none of the witnesses have appeared in court to testify.

The case, initiated on March 4, 2020, follows Anas Aremeyaw Anas' online petition on March 26, 2019, demanding the prosecution of Kwesi Nyantakyi following the controversial Number 12 documentary.

In a recent development, the High Court judge has set a deadline of April 30, 2024, for the state to produce witnesses, warning that failure to do so may result in the dismissal of the case.

The judge emphasized the importance of timely justice, stating that the accused persons cannot be left in limbo indefinitely.