2 hours ago

The Managing Director of PUMA Energy Ghana, Mr. Henry Yaw Osei has said that Ghanaians calling for the drastic reduction also ought to realize that beyond the world market price of fuel, fuel at pumps is heavily influenced by taxes.

Speaking at the 2020 Puma Retail Conference and Awards Night, Mr. Osei described the fuel market as turbulent where Oil Marketing Companies compete over fuel quality they provide to end-users.

He also noted that as a brand PUMA is committed to providing its customers with the best premium quality fuels.

Mr. Henry Osei also commended all dealers for contributing to the growth of the Puma Energy brand in Ghana and added that the event formed part of Puma Energy’s mandate to foster development opportunities and reward the exceptional performance of its employees and partners, who all contribute to its rapidly expanding business, bringing quality service to all Ghanaians.

Some of the awards given included HSSEC site of the year, Non-Fuel Station of the Year, Pump Attendant of the Year, Customer Service Site of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, Financial Discipline Dealer of the Year, Social Spirit of the Year, Promising Site of the Year, Trail Blazing Awards, GM Special Award and the Overall Dealer of the Year.

He added that as a company, the safety of their employees and dealers is their priority hence before the awards ceremony, they have educated their dealers on corona virus and have deployed to all their outlets on their preparedness ensure that their market thrives

Mr. John Yeboah, who is the Manager of the Abuakwa Makro Service Station was adjudged the Dealer of the year received a plaque, a citation and an amount of $5,000.00 as a reward for his hard work in an interview with Peace News expressed his gratitude to the Management of Puma Energy Ghana for them and promised to work harder to continually serve Ghanaians better.

Source: peacefmonline