Late Highlife musician, AB Crentsil will be buried on November 5, 2022, in Ewoyaa, near Saltpond in the Central Region.

This was made known at the one-week memorial of his passing which was held at the Bethel Methodist Church, Tema Community 8 on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

A family member, Joseph Kofi Quainoo who announced the funeral and burial plans said a wake keeping and thanksgiving service will be held on November 4 and 6 respectively.

The Highlife star died at The Bank Hospital, Accra on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The memorial service was characterized by the singing of a series of hymns, a biography of the deceased and brief eulogies from selected guests.

Many sympathizers, friends and family converged at the Bethel Methodist Church and later at the Community 8 Park in Tema to celebrate the life of Highlife great, AB Crentsil.

Also in attendance are political figures mostly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Former President John Dramani Mahama was in attendance to mourn the late AB Crentsil, who he described as a personal friend.

He eulogised AB Crentsil for his musical prowess and stagecraft.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Joseph Ade Coker, some Members of Parliament including, Isaac Ashai Odamtten,( Tema East), Joseph Tetteh, (Kpone Katamanso) and other officials of the party in the Tema East, Central and West constituencies.