Founder cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HIRED Consult, Mr John Aggrey is set to hold this year’s High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) which would convene seven (7) young acclaimed global leaders at a webinar to discuss the world’s most pressing issues affecting the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs exacerbated by the era of COVID-19 pandemic.

The HLPF, an annual event in marking, is the United Nations central platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

This year’s event as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is being organized via zoom on the theme: “Building Back Better Through Partnership: The Youth and Civil Society Organizations”. It would hold this Friday July 17, 2020 at 9am prompt, New York Time (1pm GMT).

Among the hot issues tabled for dialogue include assessment on responses to the impacts of COVID-19 to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs, the Impact on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis that can help increase country resilience and embark on risk-informed sustainable, resilient development pathways including the stance of the world terms of achieving the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development and the SDGs in the post COVID-19 era among others.

Mr Aggrey, a versatile multi-sectoral personality with experiences in the fields of Business Development, Communications, Diplomacy, Consultancy, SDGs Advocacy and Project Management who also doubles as the Vice President of HIRED Project USA, and the event host, said he’s poised to strike the magic wand that would shine a light on the critical issues leading to a fruitful deliberations.

“This HLPF side event is to provide great opportunities to the youth and civil societies to discuss themes and SDGs under review, identify new issues, listen to all voices, and help spread greater awareness of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs in general at all levels”, John said in an interview.

The 2020 High-Level Forum is an initiative of HIRED Consult, a youth-led social enterprise with expertise in management and consultancy with support of the Ghana Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) the Council of Local Experts (COLE Collective) and the Great Minds Empire Africa (GME).

The list of young distinguished global leaders who are tipped to speak at the high-level forum event include: Joseph Kobla Wemakor [Convener, Ghana CSOs Youth Sub-Platform on SDGs/Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana], Keith Andere [Africa (ECA) Regional Caucus Co-ordinator, UN MGCY] and Tilda Magoba [Assitant Executive Director, YALDA Zimbabwe].

The rest are Tama Monday Yari [Continental President, Great Minds Empire Africa], Viola Nakimbugwe [CEO & Founder, Sprout Up Youth and Women Initiative], Obed Rocky Dadzie [Founder, Voices On The Mount Youth Empowerment] and Portia Mabasa [Founder, VoiceItUp Africa].

HIRED Consult is focused on solving the most critical needs, problems and bent on creating opportunities through strategy, operations, and digital delivery across board. Some of its side events it has successfully organized and executed in the past include the UN World Environment Day, the UN World Oceans, World Refugees Day and the UN75 Dialogue.

You can’t afford to miss. Join the 2020 UN High-Level Political Forum at: https://bit.ly/HLPFGhana || Meeting ID: 7445332 2673 || Password: HLPF.