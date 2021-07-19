2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko sponsors Hisense on Sunday 18th July,2021 presented a cash sum of Ghc5,000 to Elmina Sharks player Alhaji Mustapha for scoring against Kotoko.

The player scored the only goal of the game to help Elmina Sharks survive relegation at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

It was a tight contest as the first half ended 0-0 with both sides failing to score a goal in a game that had a lot of ramifications on the future of Elmina Sharks.

Suraj Ibrahim sent a cross of from the right flank but the Kotoko defence failed to deal with it as it fell kindly to Alhaji Mustapha at far post who slotted home beyond the despairing dive of Razak Abalora in the 56th minute.

In a bizarre clause the Kotoko sponsorship contract with Hisense states that if any opposition player scores against Kotoko that player will be paid GHC5,000.

Already this season, Daniel Afriyie Barnie of Hearts, Michael Yeboah of Great Olympics have all picked up their GHc5,000 cheque from Hisense

After the game on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Alhaji Mustapha was presented with his Gh¢5,000.00 cheque by officials of Hisense.