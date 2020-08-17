4 hours ago

The Chinese Super League is becoming a favourite destination for a lot of Ghanaian players who would prefer to move to China due to the high wages on offer as compared to elsewhere in the world.

One such player who moved from Europe to China while in his prime is pacy winger Frank Acheampong whose hard work for his side Tianjin Teda has been rewarded with the club's captaincy.

He becomes the first Ghanaian player to be handed the captain's armband by any Chinese team.

Frank Acheampong since moving from Anderlecht to join Tianjin Teda two and half years ago has been on fire scoring 30 goals while providing 14 assists.

Coach Uli Stielike’s decision has been met with a lot applause as the Ghanaian winger has showed a lot of commitment and leadership qualities on and off the pitch.

"I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of this great club, it has come at a very challenging time where the club is struggling very early in the season, I hope that with a collective effort we can turn around our season,” he told Metro Tv's Michael Kofi Oduro.

The new Tianjin Teda captain will step out for the first time as captain on Monday when his side play against Hebei CFFC.