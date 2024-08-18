2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded President Akufo-Addo for his accomplishments during his tenure.

According to the NPP flagbearer, history will remember what he believes as the President’s unprecedented achievements and the lives he has impacted.

Speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch at Takoradi in the Western Region on Sunday, August 28, Dr. Bawumia expressed deep admiration for the president’s leadership, highlighting his efforts in transforming various sectors of the country.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that President Akufo-Addo’s government has made significant strides in areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and digitalization.

He pointed out key initiatives like the Free Senior High School program, the One District One Factory policy, and the digital addressing system, which have had a direct positive impact on millions of Ghanaians.

According to the Vice President, these accomplishments have laid a strong foundation for future development.

Dr Bawumia also acknowledged the president’s dedication to improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians through various social intervention programs.

He noted that the government’s commitment to alleviating poverty and reducing inequality has been a key aspect of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Dr. Bawumia commended the president for his focus on creating opportunities for all, particularly for marginalised groups.

He expressed confidence that President Akufo-Addo’s legacy would be remembered for generations to come.

Dr Bawumia stated that the millions of lives touched by the president’s policies are a testament to his dedication to national service and progress.

“We promised change and we have made significant progress. Mr. President, history will be kind to you and you shall be remembered for your unprecedented achievements and the millions of lives you have touched We are eternally grateful,” Dr Bawumia said.