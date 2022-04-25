3 hours ago

Hands of Gold Foundation (HOGF) an NGO, as part of its mission and outlook for 2022, is set to increase support for vulnerable children and women in various communities in the country.

The foundation believes support in the form of empowerment, financial assistance, helping build capacity of business startups and entrepreneurs, education and skills development would improve lives of potential beneficiaries.

The Chief Executive Officer, Macclean Nortey, made this known in an exclusive interview in Accra.

“In 2022, we are focusing on women and children. We will identify less privileged children in communities, assist them with education and make sure they stay in good health, we believe every child deserves the opportunity and should be educated. We also intend rolling out skills training across the country and assisting startups,” he said.

This forms part of the foundation’s effort to provide opportunities which will enable beneficiaries to flourish and boost growth.

"Hands of Gold Foundation values and recognizes all individual needs with respect to their dignity, individuality, integrity and freedom of choice and focuses mostly on women and children, to create an environment which is safe, caring and friendly, we strive to ensure that we provide opportunities which enables our beneficiaries to flourish and enjoy life,” it objective reads.

As a foundation, it aims to be one of the leading providers of support that guarantees a positive impact on the quality of lives of its beneficiaries.

On her part, the Public Relations Officer, Ms. Esther Atubiga Atibo announced that more training and capacity building programs will be rolled out this year to empower women.

“This year a lot of training and capacity building program will be rolled out and I entreat you to take advantage of it to empower yourself, please visit www.handsofgoldfoundation.org for more information on programs to be rolled out this year”.

Past projects

HOGF, since its inception, has provided assistance to individuals to undergo surgical operations, MRI scans and also embarked on medical screening and donation exercises in support of societies, especially farming communities where less attention is paid to health status until a critical and emergency health condition is at hand.

It has also made itself relevant in the lives of many community members through its interactive health and outreach programs which seek to discuss topical health issues such as hypertension, hepatitis, breast cancer and diabetes among others.

For instance last year, one hundred and fifty (150) people at Fankyiniko, a suburb of Nsawam, were screened on the four (4) mentioned diseases and counseled after being screened.

This was to raise awareness and conscientize them on these “silent killers”.

About HOGF

Hands of Gold Foundation (HOGF) is set up, primarily, to help the needs of the vulnerable, needy and the less fortunate in particular and the most marginalized in society.

Persons facing hardships are given help to tide them over a difficult period as well as to regain their financial independence.

HOGF, established in September 2020, is committed to providing outstanding services and support to both rural and urban communities where women especially may need any form of assistance medically or financially which will help improve their living conditions and their daily lives.

The Foundation is fully registered and accredited with the Department of Social Welfare to restore hope and provide assistance for a better future.