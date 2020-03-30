1 hour ago

The Hohoe Municipality is recording high numbers of people escaping a partial lockdown of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Obuasi as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in response to the Coronavirus disease.

Some of the travellers who said they were from Ashaiman and Madina in Accra, said they were going to Dambai, Krachi and Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

Mr Justice Thomas Woembo, Hohoe Chairman, Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, a lot of people had returned from Accra with some of them continuing their journey to other towns.

He said they had communicated with Union leaders in Accra, Ashaiman, Madina and other cities to take contact details of all passengers that would be coming to Hohoe and those that would continue their journey to enable easy contact tracing.

Mr Woembo said the GPRTU had placed a Veronica bucket and a soap to enable passengers who arrived to wash their hands before joining any available vehicle.

The GNA observed that most passengers who alighted from a Madina to Hohoe bound vehicle were in nose masks.

The driver of the vehicle who refused to disclose his identity to the GNA, said contact details of passengers who boarded his vehicle were not taken due to the number of passengers who were in queue waiting for their turn to board the vehicle.

Some passengers said they preferred to be home with their relatives than to be lockdown in the cities.

The Hohoe Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit has made a clarion call on all families to find a separate room for relations returning from other regions for a maximum period of 14 days while maintaining a strict social distance rule.

GNA