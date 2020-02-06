3 hours ago

Holders Esperance of Tunisia have drawn Zamalek of Egypt in the quarter-finals of this year's African Champions League with a repeat of last season's controversial final against Wydad Casablanca possible.

Zamalek and Esperance will also meet in the African Super Cup in Qatar on 14 February.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on 28 and 29 February, with the return legs set for a week later.

The African Confederation Cup draw was also made in Cairo on Wednesday.

African Champions League

Record eight-time winnersof Egypt will host the 2016 championsfrom South Africa in the first leg of their tie.

Raja Casablanca of Morocco, who won the last of their three titles in 1999, host DR Congo's TP Mazembe, who have won the title five times.

Another Moroccan club, Wydad Casablanca, will face Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel, winners in 2007.

The semi-final draw was also made and has thrown up the possibility of another final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca.

Last year's climax to Africa's elite club competition ended in controversy. Esperance were awarded the title after Wydad left the pitch when an equaliser they scored was disallowed,

Esperance were leading 1-0 in the second leg at the time and 2-1 overall.

Either Raja or Mazembe will face Zamalek or Esperance in the first semi-final with Wydad or Etoile drawing Ahly or Sundowns in the other.

Champions League quarter-finals draw:

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Zamalek (Egypt) v Esperance (Holders, Tunisia)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) v Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Champions League semi-finals draw:

Raja Casablanca/TP Mazembe v Zamalek/Esperance

Wydad Casablanca/Etoile du Sahel v Al Ahly/Mamelodi Sundowns