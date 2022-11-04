2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been terrific for both club and country this campaign as he has been scoring for fun at Ajax and has been great with Ghana too.

The attacking midfielder turned false nine at Ajax is a delight to watch on his day with his silky and breathtaking skillset but one stick that is usually used to beat him is that he over-elaborate or holds onto the ball for too long.

Many Ghanaian fans are in awe of the Ajax magician but he is often accused of overdoing it when at times just a pass will do.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the former Right to Dream Academy graduate says that doing that comes with the role he plays and is all for the good of the team.

He has been in great goalscoring form in the UEFA Champions League scoring five goals for Ajax in the group stage.

“Obviously every player has weaknesses and parts of the game that can be improved. The other side is I get a lot of advice and information from the coaches. I’m an attacking midfielder. You know how I play as a creative player so I don’t really mind losing all the balls but making that one action that leads to the goal [is important],” he said on Countdown Qatar on TV3.

“As a creative player, losing all the balls is a normal thing that happens. I feel with my skills involve taking risks in the game and trying to create stuff on the field of play so that’s how it seems like I’m holding on to the ball but I’m just trying to create stuff for the team. It’s all for the team to win.

“Every action that goes through my mind on the pitch is how to help the team win because when the team shines that’s when the individuals shine as well so the main goal on the pitch is how to help the team win. We are all humans. We make the wrong decisions sometimes but we are trying to create something to help the team win,” he added.

The midfielder has 18 caps for Ghana with five goals and is expected to play a huge role for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.