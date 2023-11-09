5 hours ago

In preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has included two local-based players in the 26-man squad.

The selected players are Medeama SC duo Jonathan Sowah and Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, with Sowah having missed out on the previous call-up.

This marks the second time both players have received a call-up to the Black Stars, following their maiden invites in September for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic and a friendly against Liberia.

The inclusion of home-based talent demonstrates the team's commitment to fostering a blend of experience and emerging talent.

The squad also sees the return of key players such as skipper Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Abdul Mumin, and goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

The Black Stars aim to kick off the new campaign on a positive note, starting with the match against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by an away fixture against Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.