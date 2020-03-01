1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak's patchy home form was again on hand as they drew 1-1 with inform Elmina Sharks in their match day 12 encounter in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have won two home games all season before Sunday's game, losing two and drawing one of them while Elmina Sharks were on a three match unbeaten run.

The away side struck first in the first half despite the phobians taking the game to the away side for much of the early exchanges of the game.

Both goals in the game came inside the first 45 minutes with Dennis Mensah getting the opener for Sharks in the 25th minute before Kofi Kordzi scored his sixth goal of the season in the 38th minute to draw the phobians level.

Hearts of Oak were unable to convert the early possession into chances nor goals as the away side broke the deadlock after a corner kick was headed into his path.

Dennis Mensah unleashed a ferocious volley into the bottom corner to give Elmina Sharks the lead.

The Phobians responded in the 38th minute when top scorer Kofi Kordzi headed in the equalizer to give the phobians the equalizer.

Both teams were unable to add to the goals as the match ended in a 1-1 despite Hearts going close with some half chances from range.