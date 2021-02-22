2 hours ago

The Clerk of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has described the act of engaging in homosexuality as evil.

He said the church has declared its stance against the act saying it will never comprise morality for anything homosexual.

The issue of homosexuality has lately managed its way through public discussions following the recent opening of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) office in Accra which brought together some international figures supporting the course of the community.

Whereas some Human Rights Activists are calling on the government to legalize gay marriage in Ghana, others believe it’s a no for a country believed to be dominated by Christians.

The church said as a bible believing religious group, they are against anything that is alien to the Bible and traditions hence their strong conviction against homosexuality.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Peacefmonline.com at the centenary launch of the Children’s Ministry, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church Ghana, Rev. Dr. Nii Noi Odonkor added that the Church respects citizens’ rights however those rights should conform to societal and traditional indigenous morality.

The Children Service Ministry since its introduction hundred years ago has been the foundation of the church, training the upcoming generation in faith and good moral values. The Church is therefore urging the country not to be swayed away by the influence of international donors to accept any act that would mar the grace of the Lord upon the country.

"If they have anything to offer the country, they should invest in Education, Health, Agriculture, and other areas but not into any immoral activities,” he added.

He further admonished parents and Teachers, the church to continue training their wards and students in the Lord’s way so that they can stand against any form of persuasion from the LGBTQI community.

Although there has not been an official statement from the government with regards to the legalization of LGBTQI in Ghana most of the Minister nominees have kicked against the act describing it as immoral during their vetting in Parliament.