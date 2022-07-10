5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, Freda Akosua Prempeh (Hon.) has visited the Black Princesses to encourage them ahead of the Women's U-20 World Cup in August.

She assured the team of maximum support from the Women Caucus in Parliament and encouraged them to do well at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

‘’I am here on behalf of the Women caucus in Parliament who have asked me to represent them and assure you of our maximum support. The Government has done its part, the technical team have also done their part and 90% of the job lies with you’’ she said.

‘’We will support you as you are preparing to go to Costa Rica but the rest of the job is on the field and you should go with the zeal and hunger for victory’’.

‘’Encourage yourself that the Women qualified for the World Cup before the men so we can work hard and bring the trophy’’.

‘’I have no doubt with what I have seen today that you will go and win the trophy. Team work and unity of purpose, without unity you cannot achieve anything. You are not going to Costa Rica as individuals but as a team irrespective of the position you play’’.

‘’Create avenues for yourselves and play as a team and don’t be selfish so you are able to achieve your purpose when you represent Ghana at the World stage’’.

‘’We will make it possible for you to meet with the Chief of Staff, who loves what you do before you leave for the World Cup’’ the law maker added.

The Black Princesses will pitch camp in Europe from July 15th as part of preparations for the World Cup.