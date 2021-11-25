44 minutes ago

A politician and businessman Hon Michael Aidoo on Wednesday 24th November,2021 made a donation to Kumasi Asante Kotoko team.

This was after the current Ghana Premier League table toppers finished engaging lower tie side Kenpong Academy in a friendly game at the Atonsu Astro Turf park.

He donated assorted items to help the team as they prepare for the crunch fixture against Karela United on Sunday at Anyinase.

The businessman who was not present made the donation through an aid Prince Nyarko aka Wyclef at the Atonsu Astro Turf Park.

Among the items donated to the club included cartons of Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, three cartons of Lucozade and 20 cartons of Verna Mineral water.

Kotoko have started the season in blistering fashion having won all four matches played this season and will on Sunday travel to Anyinase to face Karela United.