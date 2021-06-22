59 minutes ago

Spokesperson for Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has revealed that until congress agrees on different punitive measures to tackle hooliganism, the furthest the GFA can go in dealing with violence at match centers is banning venues of clubs whose supporters engage in act of crowd violence.

The Ghana Football Association has come under huge criticisms for doing little in fighting crowd violence in football. This comes in the wake of recent attacks on Medama sc players and officials by some Karela United Supporters in their MTN FA Cup Match at the Crosby Awuah memorial park in Ayinase .

But Speaking on Sports Express, Henry Asante Twum says the GFA only has the power to ban venues of clubs whose fans misbehave until congress comes out with more punitive measures.

“The Wamanafo town park has been banned from hosting any division one league game until the end of time”

“We also banned temporarily the Rawlings Park in Nkoranza and as we speak the CAM park has also been banned and until the end of the season, they will play their home games away from home and that is all the Executive council can do” Henry Asante Twum told Starr Sports

“Until the decision making process change, until members of the FA go to congress and say let’s be punitive enough by deducting points from clubs whose fans misbehave at league centers, it is what it is things will continue to be like this “ he added.