5 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, has disclosed details regarding his detention by the Ghana Police Service.

He recounted being summoned to the police headquarters, where he was interrogated about his 'dynamite' remarks.

He also mentioned that, after penning his statement to the police, he was informed that, due to ongoing investigations, bail would be withheld until the matter was settled.

In a conversation with Asempa FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Hopeson noted that the police are set to present him in court.

"I'm currently at the ministry police station. I received an invitation to the police headquarters. There, they probed me about my dynamite comment, which I acknowledged... After documenting my statement, they indicated that they were probing a false publication based on orders from higher authorities, hence, they can't release me on bail until further directives are issued.

"They plan to detain me here for a day and expedite my court appearance the next day. I'm about to be placed in the police cell," he told Omanhene Kwabena Asante.

The arrest of Hopeson followed his admission in an Accra FM interview on May 10, 2024, that he was involved in a scheme to intimidate voters in the NDC's bastion during the December 2016 polls by setting off dynamite in the Volta region.

He asserted that this tactic was employed to secure a victory for the NPP.

"Before the elections, we detonated dynamite in the Volta Region, which deterred many. After voting in Tema, I traveled to the Volta Region. Upon inquiring about the voter turnout and the anticipated numbers, it was evident that the turnout was low," he stated.

The police are continuing their investigation to conclude the case.

Watch the video below: