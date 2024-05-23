27 minutes ago

Members of Pro Alan group Movement for Change have gathered at the Ministries Police station Thursday morning in solidarity of Hopeson Adorye who was arrested on Wednesday by the Police over his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Hopeson Adorye in a recent interview with an Accra-based Radio station, alleged that dynamite explosions in the Volta Region preceding the elections aimed to deter voters in opposition strongholds.

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote,” Adorye asserted.

He is currently in custody, and according to sources, will appear before the Dansoman District Court today, Thursday, May 23, 2024.