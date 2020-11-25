3 hours ago

Ghana’s female U-20 team, Black Princesses are scheduled to host Morocco in an International friendly on Thursday, November 26, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Princesses in March, bowed to a 3-2 defeat against Morocco in the International Women’s Cup in Sale, Morocco.

Head Coach, Yusif Basigi has been speaking with the GFA Communications team on the readiness of his side and the significance of hosting the Moroccans in Ghana.

‘‘I can’t remember the last time we hosted an international friendly here. Their coming is a welcoming news for us to see how women football is developing on the African continent.

‘‘We normally go out there to play but I believe this friendly will attract other countries to also play with us here in Ghana. I just hope we will have a good game’’.

Coach Basigi believes his players are picking up from where the team left off few weeks ago. Ghana broke camp in October due to the cancelation of the U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

‘’We arrived here at the GFA Technical Centre few days ago just to prepare for the match against Morocco. The players were not rusty upon their return but our philosophy was a bit forgotten so we had to put them back on track which off course they are doing well so far as our system of play is concerned.

‘‘On the other hand, I will say the Moroccans are not a bad side. We played with them in Morocco which we lost 3-2 but it’s basically not about the score line but their style of play has improved which I believe is good’’. Coach Basigi added

The two sides will first play on Thursday, November 26, at 10:30am before locking horns again on Monday, November 30, at Accra stadium.