1 hour ago

A 29-year-old woman has shared her experience about how she managed to escape from the hands of kidnappers.

Jennifer Attakumah was believed to have been kidnapped in Tamale on December 11, 2019.

Citinewsroom.com reports that the lady was found at Tongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana, one week after she was kidnapped.

According to the lady, she boarded a tricycle but was sprayed with a substance, gagged and blindfolded.

Jennifer asserted that she was not the only person who was kidnapped as she was there with a 12-year-old who also managed to escape as well.

Narrating the incident, she said she did not know her path after she managed to get out of the kidnap house but a good Samaritan she met assisted her to a police station nearby.

Yussif Tanko, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed that Jennifer Attakumaht has been happily reunited with her family.

The PRO made it clear that the case will not be laid to rest even though the lady has been found. He said:

“The police are continuing with the case in trying to identify exactly who the perpetrator’s area and what their motives were. We still urge members of the general public to continue to assist us with useful information that will lead to the arrest of these criminals.”