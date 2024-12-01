3 hours ago

The security detail assigned to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acted swiftly to protect him when an elderly woman attempted to hug him at an event.

A video that has surfaced on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb shows President Akufo-Addo, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, in the company of high-ranking senior military officers during a wings parade at the Airforce base in Accra on Friday, November 29, 2024.

While going around during the parade to greet guests and visitors in the stands at the parade grounds, an elderly woman, overly excited to see the President, attempted to hug him but was stopped in her tracks.

The video has sparked differing opinions among Ghanaians on social media.

Some argue that the President's bodyguard acted professionally for security reasons.

One user commented, "How do you want to hug a president just like that?"

Another also said, "Nana Addo's personal security were trained for close to 3 years in South Africa... They are very intelligent and very swift in responding to threats or whatsoever... But in this video, I think they were just doing their job... nothing wrong with that, though!"

Other critics, however, believe that the elderly woman's attempted hug was harmless, driven solely by her excitement and admiration for the President.

