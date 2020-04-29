1 hour ago

From surfing hippos to playful dolphins, animals have been taking advantage of a world in coronavirus lockdown.

Unprecedented measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have left many humans across the globe confined to their homes, leaving animals to roam free.

Wild animals have dared explore deeper into urban areas and have been found in places which would usually be impossible for them to venture to; usually-packed beaches, city roads and waterways.

A wild hippo was pictured splashing and surfing in the waves off the usually packed tourist beach of Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique, on April 21.